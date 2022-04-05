Amarillo police arrest 4 people for multiple warrants near Bolton Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested four people for multiple warrants near north Bolton Street last month.

According to the release, on March 4, at 12:00 p.m., Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit found a stolen vehicle parked at a home near north Bolton Street.

The officers saw three people walk away from the vehicle and into a home.

Officers made contact with a 25-year-old Jocelyn Hockaday, and 57-year-old Jose Tarin Ballin, who both came outside.

41-year-old Jose Galvan, eventually exited the home and at the same time, 34-year-old Jaime Cuellar Grado, jumped out of a window and fled on foot.

Grado was caught a short distance from the home and detained.

Grado was found to have a felony warrant for Theft of Materials.

He was arrested for his warrant, Unauthorized use of a Vehicle and for Evading Arrest/Detention with a Previous Conviction and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Jose Ballin was charged with Tampering with Evidence with Intent to Impair and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Jose Galvan was found to have three local municipal warrants and Jocelyn Hockaday was found to have one local municipal warrant.

They were both booked into the Randall County Jail.

Officers also found methamphetamine at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

