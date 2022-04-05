Amarillo High senior Braize Mitchell signs with Centralia College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies baseball program celebrated signing day for senior Braize Mitchell today. He inked his national letter of intent to play catcher at Centralia College located in Washington.

In 18 games played so far this season, Mitchell has a .375 batting average and he’s totaled 12 RBI and 8 runs.

Centralia is over 20 hours away, but it was the school’s effort to visit Mitchell that made the difference.

”It just stood out because they flew all the way down just to watch one of my games just from a coaches recommendation. They just kept talking to me an kept building that family bond between me and the coach,” said Braize Mitchell.

Braize Mitchell (KFDA)

