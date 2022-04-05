AC to hold active shooter training on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will hold an active shooter training event on Thursday.

The course is called CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) and takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the A Room of Amarillo College’s West Campus, located at 6222 SW 9th Avenue.

Instructor Jerome Godfrey is a former AC Police Academy instructor and retired as Sergeant at APD after 29 years.

Those interested in attending should call Jeff Wallick at 806-467-3040.

