Texas Panhandle War Memorial to hold ceremony for unclaimed remains

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will hold a ceremony for the unclaimed remains of eight honorably discharged service members on Wednesday.

The ceremony takes place at 6:00 p.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, 4111 S. Georgia, on Wednesday.

After the ceremony, the remains will be escorted by the Patriot Guard and the Texas Department of Public Service to the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio,

The remains will be given a military internment on Friday.

Seven of the service members were Vietnam War veterans, one served during peacetime. One was in the Navy, one in the Coast Guard, and six in the Army.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony on Wednesday.

