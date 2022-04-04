Who's Hiring?
‘Save them lord’: Panhandle artists sell sunflower art to support Ukraine

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple canvasses in MeLynn Huntley’s office depict yellow sunflowers on blue backdrops.

Since February, Huntley started painting these pictures as Russia invaded Ukraine.

Her goal is to bring continued awareness to the ongoing conflict.

“When someone has one of these pieces on their wall, they would look at it, and think about those people and say a short prayer for them as they go by,” said MeLynn Huntley, Amarillo Artist. “Even just as something simple as ‘Save them lord.’”

On her own, Huntley has sold half of the 15 drawings she’s made giving all of the proceeds to the Kind House Ukraine bakery.

“We send them directly to Ukraine to my partner Dmitri Pashenko,” said Glenda Moore, director of Kind House Ukraine Bakery. “The funds go directly to him and he is buying right there groceries, medicine, and things going directly to the people.”

At Marsha Clement’s studio in Canyon, she’s organizing her students and other artists to host a silent auction.

“The whole theme around it is sunflowers,” said Clement. “I invited a few photographers and some local artists from Canyon and a few a really good friends in Amarillo to come and bring their pieces.”

For art student Beth Gerken reflecting on the event, she wants viewers to see her work for the greater things in life.

“Sunflowers actually follow the sun, so I kind of look at it as we follow the son of God, they follow the sun he created,” said Gerken.

The auction will be held April 24 in Clement’s studio.

For anyone wanting Huntley’s oil pastel artworks you can contact Glenda Moore at kindhousecharityfund@gmail.com.

