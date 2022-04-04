Pantex Plant to hire 200 production technicians in 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pantex Plant aims to hire more than 200 production technicians by fall 2022.

According to a news release, this will improve production output and position the plant to deliver planned future weapons work.

“Pantex is a key integration point in the weapons supply chain, where parts and services come together from other sites and make up the final product that supports the nuclear deterrent. We have a significant volume of work ahead of us, and we need additional hands-on expertise to make production a reality,” said Diane Grooms, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Pantex is searching for people who can do the actual hands-on work to ensure the nuclear deterrent is safe, secure and effective. Citizens with a background in at least one of the following areas are needed: manufacturing, machining, maintenance, welding, electrical, automotive/diesel and instrument technology.

A high school diploma or GED is required, as well as six months of verifiable hands-on work experience.

“This is an opportunity to be part of a team that is dedicated to the nuclear security of our nation, but also provides a critical role in global security. We have the phrase, ‘Pantex Pride’ for a reason. We are doing the jobs that very few in the world can do,” said Pantex Site Manager Jeff Yarbrough.

