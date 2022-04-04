Cooler, cloudy start to the week

After a warm weekend, an overnight cold front is dropping temperatures just a touch below normal for Monday. Thankfully, winds won’t be a major concern, just slight breezes expected around the region, thanks in part to cloudy skies for the bulk of the area today, with highs staying down in the 50s and 60s. Now, going into the late afternoon, there is a very small chance for some light showers or an isolated thunderstorm in the far southeast, however, chances are hardly mention-able as of this morning. Next event we’re watching for is a big warm up accompanied by winds and fire danger for Tuesday.

