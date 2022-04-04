Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Cooler, cloudy start to the week

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a warm weekend, an overnight cold front is dropping temperatures just a touch below normal for Monday. Thankfully, winds won’t be a major concern, just slight breezes expected around the region, thanks in part to cloudy skies for the bulk of the area today, with highs staying down in the 50s and 60s. Now, going into the late afternoon, there is a very small chance for some light showers or an isolated thunderstorm in the far southeast, however, chances are hardly mention-able as of this morning. Next event we’re watching for is a big warm up accompanied by winds and fire danger for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police has identities of suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured
Beaver County grass fire
Information about smoke coming across the Panhandle
Melina Flores, never showed up to school in Guymon today (Source: City of Guymon)
Update: Missing Guymon girl found safe, returned home
Beaver County Fire
Roads closed due to grass fire in Gray County
police lights
Amarillo police arrest 4 people for multiple warrants near Bolton Street

Latest News

Beaver County Fire
Roads closed due to grass fire in Gray County
Beaver County grass fire
Information about smoke coming across the Panhandle
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks A Windy Front
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 4/5
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 4/5