Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Coca-Cola releases new ‘pixel flavored’ drink

Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.
Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.(Coca-cola)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coke lovers, there is a new flavor. And it’s a little weird.

It’s dubbed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, and it’s supposed to taste like pixels.

The company says it makes the intangible taste of a pixel tangible, featuring bright elements up front and a refreshing finish, according to Coca-Cola.

The “byte” beverage is all about gaming.

The new product has existed longer online than in real life. It first appeared in late March on an island in the Fortnite video game.

Just last month, the company announced a limited edition flavor called Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with flavor “inspired by space.”

U.S. Customers can buy Byte online starting May 2, while supplies last. It’s available only in a two-pack and it will set you back around $15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
Police say that near the concert stage, officers found that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore...
Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert
Improperly discarded smoking materials cause of home fire.
Improperly discarded smoking materials cause of home fire
Southwest Airlines is offering free rebookings after a system outage disrupted weekend flights.
Southwest issues apology, offers free rebooking after flights disrupted by service outage
A tip helped the Asheville Police Department make the largest single fentanyl seizure in...
Police: Drug dealer arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 625K people

Latest News

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets
President Joe Biden announces his plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the...
Biden speaks on actions to expand, improve trucking jobs amid supply chain issues
Police were called to assist a wayward traveler in Southampton, New York, Sunday after a baby...
New York police rescue seal from roadway
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...
Senate panel moves toward vote on Jackson court nomination
TPSN Sports Network
Stream baseball, softball and track with TPSN