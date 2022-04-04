‘Blue’s Clues’ host to speak at WT Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Steve Burns, the former host of “Blue’s Clues”, will speak at WTAMU on Tuesday.

The appearance is part of WTAMU’s Distinguished Lecture Series Week, a series established to enhance education in the classroom by inviting people of prominence to speak.

Steve Burns will speak at 7:00 p.m. in Legacy Hall located inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

The event is free to the public.

Seating is open to WT students at 6:00 p.m. and to the general public at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“I love talking to the people who grew up watching ‘Blue’s Clues,’” Burns said. “It feels to me very much like we’re just kind of continuing a conversation, you know? And it’s really, really wonderful and humbling.”

