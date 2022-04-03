Sunday’s Forecast: A cold front is pushing through bringing cooler air and rain chances

A cold front is tracking through and will be completely out of the area by 7pm this evening. Winds will switch direction from the SW to a northerly wind ushering in cooler air for the start of the work week. Highs today will be in the 70s-80s versus upper 50s and low 60s for Monday thanks to the front. Late this afternoon into the mid-day hours of Monday, drizzle, scattered showers, and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

