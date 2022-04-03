Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Sunday’s Forecast: A cold front is pushing through bringing cooler air and rain chances

By Adrian Campa
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is tracking through and will be completely out of the area by 7pm this evening. Winds will switch direction from the SW to a northerly wind ushering in cooler air for the start of the work week. Highs today will be in the 70s-80s versus upper 50s and low 60s for Monday thanks to the front. Late this afternoon into the mid-day hours of Monday, drizzle, scattered showers, and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing
Improperly discarded smoking materials cause of home fire.
Improperly discarded smoking materials cause of home fire
The Canadian River Bottom Fire raging across almost 40 thousand acres has left Hemphill county...
‘It’s what we live for out here’: Ranchers facing damages after ‘Canadian River Bottom Fire’

Latest News

Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Forecast 4-3-22
Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Forecast 4-2-22
UPDATE: Wheeler County grass fire at 1,328 acres, 85% contained
UPDATE: Wheeler County grass fire at 1,328 acres, 85% contained
Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
Weekend Forecast: Nice, Sunny, & Warm