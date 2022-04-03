Who's Hiring?
Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in California say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’” he said.

Kay Harris, 32, said she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother had been killed. She said she thought he was at London, a nightclub at 1009 10th Street.

Harris said she has been to the club a few times and described it as a place for “the younger crowd.”

Police have the streets around the club closed, with yellow police tape fluttering in the early morning breeze. She has spent the morning circling the block waiting for news.

“Very much so a senseless violent act,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

