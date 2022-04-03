Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

River Road ends softball drought against Bushland winning 7-6

Lady Cats’ last win over Bushland was in 2009
By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The River Road Lady Cats (15-9-1) softball team ended a longtime drought to the Bushland Lady Falcons (20-8) going the distance and winning 7-6. The last time River Road defeated Bushland was in 2009 by a score of 4-2 according to MaxPreps.

The Lady Cats jumped out to an early 4-1 lead thanks to two 2-run homers, one by senior Shiyan Lozano and the other by freshman Carolyn Koval. Lozano finished the day with 3 runs, 2 hits and 2 RBI in four at bats. Koval tallied 2 runs, hits and RBI. The freshman also pitched all seven innings for River Road allowing 8 hits, 6 runs and 1 homer while also delivering 5 strikeouts.

Bushland pitcher Jillian Howell lasted five innings allowing 6 hits, 6 runs, 4 walks and 3 homers while dishing out 9 strikeouts. Reliever Brylee Adams answered the call for two innings throwing 5 strikeouts.

The duel was tied at 6-all until the top of the seventh when River Road’s Koval hit a chopper to third. An error on the throw to first sent home Lozano for the go-ahead 7-6 lead.

River Road baseball won 31-0 on the road Saturday in Tulia.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing
The Canadian River Bottom Fire raging across almost 40 thousand acres has left Hemphill county...
‘It’s what we live for out here’: Ranchers facing damages after ‘Canadian River Bottom Fire’
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) celebrates after beating Duke in a college basketball game...
Krzyzewski K-O’d: North Carolina takes out coach, Duke 81-77
Potter County Memorial Stadium filled up seats for the San Jacinto Christian Academy Patriots...
San Jacinto holds off Harvest Christian 9-6
Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a...
Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named Randall Lady Raiders head coach Brooke...
Randall’s Walthall named TABC 5A Coach of the Year