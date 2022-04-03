River Road ends softball drought against Bushland winning 7-6

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The River Road Lady Cats (15-9-1) softball team ended a longtime drought to the Bushland Lady Falcons (20-8) going the distance and winning 7-6. The last time River Road defeated Bushland was in 2009 by a score of 4-2 according to MaxPreps.

The Lady Cats jumped out to an early 4-1 lead thanks to two 2-run homers, one by senior Shiyan Lozano and the other by freshman Carolyn Koval. Lozano finished the day with 3 runs, 2 hits and 2 RBI in four at bats. Koval tallied 2 runs, hits and RBI. The freshman also pitched all seven innings for River Road allowing 8 hits, 6 runs and 1 homer while also delivering 5 strikeouts.

Bushland pitcher Jillian Howell lasted five innings allowing 6 hits, 6 runs, 4 walks and 3 homers while dishing out 9 strikeouts. Reliever Brylee Adams answered the call for two innings throwing 5 strikeouts.

The duel was tied at 6-all until the top of the seventh when River Road’s Koval hit a chopper to third. An error on the throw to first sent home Lozano for the go-ahead 7-6 lead.

River Road baseball won 31-0 on the road Saturday in Tulia.

