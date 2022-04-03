Improperly discarded smoking materials cause of home fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2200 block of S. Crockett just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving, crews found a shade structure in the back yard fully involved in the fire, which then spread to a wooden fence and then into the residence.

Fire crews did not find anyone inside.

They were a total of four cats in the house, two did not survive.

AFD resuscitated one of the cats brought out of the home.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal determined the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

The estimated loss is 55,000 dollars.

(AFD)

(AFD)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.