AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Potter County fire crews responded to a grass fire north of Amarillo Saturday afternoon.

Potter County Fire and Rescue estimates the fire spanned five acres near Riker Lane and Charnetta Trail with two outbuildings and one RV being destroyed.

At one point, twenty homes were under threat. There are no injuries reported.

Fire crews extinguish 5 acre grass fire north of Amarillo (KFDA)

Fire crews extinguish 5 acre grass fire north of Amarillo (KFDA)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.