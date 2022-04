WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on a grass fire in Wheeler County.

The fire is estimated to be 3,900 acres and is now 70 percent contained.

Texas A&M Forest Service says haybales are still burning and may produce visible smoke.

Update: The #DubbsCreekFire in Wheeler County is an est. 3,900 acres & 70% contained. Progression stopped when it moved into agricultural fields. Haybales are still burning & may produce visible smoke. An updated location was released after TAMFS resources got on scene #txfire pic.twitter.com/JQkHW19kkH — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 2, 2022

