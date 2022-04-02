Who's Hiring?
Weekend Forecast: Nice, Sunny, & Warm

By Adrian Campa
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
This afternoon is going to be beautiful with highs in the 70s, lots of sunshine, and light winds. Sunday will be much like today, just a tad bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be on the increase Sunday from the SW at 15-25mph. A cold front will be pushing in late tomorrow night bringing the chance of showers and storms for the eastern panhandles. Until then, enjoy the nice weekend!

