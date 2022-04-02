Weekend Forecast: Nice, Sunny, & Warm

This afternoon is going to be beautiful with highs in the 70s, lots of sunshine, and light winds. Sunday will be much like today, just a tad bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be on the increase Sunday from the SW at 15-25mph. A cold front will be pushing in late tomorrow night bringing the chance of showers and storms for the eastern panhandles. Until then, enjoy the nice weekend!

