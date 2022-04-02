Randall’s Walthall named TABC 5A Coach of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named Randall Lady Raiders head coach Brooke Walthall the Dean Weese 5A Coach of the Year.

Walthall took over the Lady Raiders program in 2012 and this season Randall finished with an overall record (23-13). Walthall’s Raiders fell to Lubbock Monterey in the UIL 5A Regional Quarterfinals 73-48.

