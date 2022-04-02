Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Randall’s Walthall named TABC 5A Coach of the Year

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named Randall Lady Raiders head coach Brooke Walthall the Dean Weese 5A Coach of the Year.

Walthall took over the Lady Raiders program in 2012 and this season Randall finished with an overall record (23-13). Walthall’s Raiders fell to Lubbock Monterey in the UIL 5A Regional Quarterfinals 73-48.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing
The Canadian River Bottom Fire raging across almost 40 thousand acres has left Hemphill county...
‘It’s what we live for out here’: Ranchers facing damages after ‘Canadian River Bottom Fire’
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) celebrates after beating Duke in a college basketball game...
Krzyzewski K-O’d: North Carolina takes out coach, Duke 81-77
Potter County Memorial Stadium filled up seats for the San Jacinto Christian Academy Patriots...
San Jacinto holds off Harvest Christian 9-6
Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a...
Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four
The River Road Lady Cats softball team ended a longtime drought to the Bushland Lady Falcons...
River Road ends softball drought against Bushland winning 7-6