Palo Duro playoff lone survivor advances to the fourth round, Lady Sandies fall to Coronado

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five high school soccer teams from the Panhandle advanced to the third round of the playoffs, but only one survived. The Palo Duro Dons defeated Lubbock Cooper 4-1, advancing to the fourth round in Regionals.

Up next Palo Duro will face Trimble Tech on Friday, April 8 in the Regional Tournament at 3 p.m. in Wichita Falls, Memorial Stadium.

Put ANOTHER W on the board for PD ⚽️ boys!!!



REGIONAL QUARTER-FINAL CHAMPS!🤙 pic.twitter.com/4vhRx59BSY — Sergio Castillo (@elcastidelsur) April 2, 2022

🥅🏟⚽️ Bulldog Soccer advances to the regional semis with a 4-0 win over @ahhs_sports! Principal Ramos was there to present the district championship trophy to Coach Williams, Coach Rocha and the team. Congrats, Bulldogs! #bulldogpride @FWISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/QrjGghBoLD — Trimble Tech High School (@TTHSBulldogs) April 2, 2022

UIL REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL SCORES

5A BOYS

Lubbock Cooper 1, Palo Duro 4

5A GIRLS

Lubbock Coronado 2, Amarillo High 1

4A GIRLS

Canyon 1, San Elizario 5

4A BOYS

Pampa 0, San Elizario 2

