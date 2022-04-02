Who's Hiring?
Palo Duro playoff lone survivor advances to the fourth round, Lady Sandies fall to Coronado

Dons win 4-1
By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five high school soccer teams from the Panhandle advanced to the third round of the playoffs, but only one survived. The Palo Duro Dons defeated Lubbock Cooper 4-1, advancing to the fourth round in Regionals.

Up next Palo Duro will face Trimble Tech on Friday, April 8 in the Regional Tournament at 3 p.m. in Wichita Falls, Memorial Stadium.

UIL REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL SCORES

5A BOYS

Lubbock Cooper 1, Palo Duro 4

5A GIRLS

Lubbock Coronado 2, Amarillo High 1

4A GIRLS

Canyon 1, San Elizario 5

4A BOYS

Pampa 0, San Elizario 2

