Palo Duro playoff lone survivor advances to the fourth round, Lady Sandies fall to Coronado
Dons win 4-1
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five high school soccer teams from the Panhandle advanced to the third round of the playoffs, but only one survived. The Palo Duro Dons defeated Lubbock Cooper 4-1, advancing to the fourth round in Regionals.
Up next Palo Duro will face Trimble Tech on Friday, April 8 in the Regional Tournament at 3 p.m. in Wichita Falls, Memorial Stadium.
UIL REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL SCORES
5A BOYS
Lubbock Cooper 1, Palo Duro 4
5A GIRLS
Lubbock Coronado 2, Amarillo High 1
4A GIRLS
Canyon 1, San Elizario 5
4A BOYS
Pampa 0, San Elizario 2
