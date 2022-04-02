Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘It’s what we live for out here’: Ranchers facing damages after ‘Canadian River Bottom Fire’

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian River Bottom Fire raging across almost 40 thousand acres has left Hemphill county with damage.

Acre upon acre is burned grass and three families in the county lost their homes to this devastating fire.

“We lost my whole childhood. I hurt more for my parents more than anything, they lost their whole house, all their belongings and everything, I know it’s material, but this has been 40 years of our life,” said Brandon Risley, lost childhood home.

One blessing out of this tragedy is most of the cattle survived, unlike the March 2017 wildfires when roughly 2,500 cattle were lost.

With this fire, ranchers are facing a difficult decision.

“A lot of the ranchers are going to have to move their cattle off of those burned out pasture if they can find other country where they can hang onto them that’s great, but some will have to be forced to sell their cattle,” said Andy Holloway, county extension agent, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, Hemphill County.

Holloway says the cattle market is in a good place right now though.

Texas A&M AgriLife is taking hay and feed donations as a short-term fix for the ranchers.

It could take the whole growing season for the grass to recover, all dependent on rain.

For a longer-term fix, State Representative Ken King is working with the Governor to provide disaster relief, giving ranchers access to relief through the USDA.

“These ranchers, their cattle and their horses and their land is their way of life and it’s what we live for out here and when it gets taken away from you it’s emotional, it’s difficult and it can be quite depressing,” said Holloway.

To donate, you can contact the center at (806) 323-9114.

The Risley’s also have a GoFundMe page set up.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, sentenced for one count of transportation of child pornography.
Former Perryton officer sentenced for child pornography offenses
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wheeler County grass fire now 3,900 acres, 70% contained
KFDA News at Six
Eastridge Mission Center rebuilds greenhouse to support community
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing