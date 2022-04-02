‘It’s what we live for out here’: Ranchers facing damages after ‘Canadian River Bottom Fire’

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian River Bottom Fire raging across almost 40 thousand acres has left Hemphill county with damage.

Acre upon acre is burned grass and three families in the county lost their homes to this devastating fire.

“We lost my whole childhood. I hurt more for my parents more than anything, they lost their whole house, all their belongings and everything, I know it’s material, but this has been 40 years of our life,” said Brandon Risley, lost childhood home.

One blessing out of this tragedy is most of the cattle survived, unlike the March 2017 wildfires when roughly 2,500 cattle were lost.

With this fire, ranchers are facing a difficult decision.

“A lot of the ranchers are going to have to move their cattle off of those burned out pasture if they can find other country where they can hang onto them that’s great, but some will have to be forced to sell their cattle,” said Andy Holloway, county extension agent, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, Hemphill County.

Holloway says the cattle market is in a good place right now though.

Texas A&M AgriLife is taking hay and feed donations as a short-term fix for the ranchers.

It could take the whole growing season for the grass to recover, all dependent on rain.

For a longer-term fix, State Representative Ken King is working with the Governor to provide disaster relief, giving ranchers access to relief through the USDA.

“These ranchers, their cattle and their horses and their land is their way of life and it’s what we live for out here and when it gets taken away from you it’s emotional, it’s difficult and it can be quite depressing,” said Holloway.

To donate, you can contact the center at (806) 323-9114.

The Risley’s also have a GoFundMe page set up.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.