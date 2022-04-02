Amarillo High tennis sweeps all but boys singles, Tascosa’s Ruppanner advances past District 3-5A
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The final round of the District 3-5A high school tennis championships ended with Amarillo High winning boys and girls doubles, mixed doubles and girls singles. Tascosa’s Ethan Ruppanner won boys singles.
DISTRICT 3-5A TENNIS RESULTS
BOYS SINGLES
Ethan Ruppanner (Tascosa) over Pranav Nambiar (Amarillo High) 6-0, 6-2
GIRLS SINGLES
Eleanor Archer (Amarillo High) over Scout Adams (Randall) 6-2, 6-1
BOYS DOUBLES
Wade Bryant and Taylor Vigil (Amarillo High) over Dyess/Mason (Randall) 6-3, 6-3
GIRLS DOUBLES
Allex Gonzales and Morgan Rose (Amarillo High) over Hester/Hollobaugh (Randall) 6-3, 7-6(5)
MIXED DOUBLES
Kelton Brown and Karli Lakey (Amarillo High) over Gilbert/Thomas (Randall) 7-6(4) ,4-6, 7-6(6)
