Amarillo High tennis sweeps all but boys singles, Tascosa’s Ruppanner advances past District 3-5A

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The final round of the District 3-5A high school tennis championships ended with Amarillo High winning boys and girls doubles, mixed doubles and girls singles. Tascosa’s Ethan Ruppanner won boys singles.

DISTRICT 3-5A TENNIS RESULTS

BOYS SINGLES

Ethan Ruppanner (Tascosa) over Pranav Nambiar (Amarillo High) 6-0, 6-2

GIRLS SINGLES

Eleanor Archer (Amarillo High) over Scout Adams (Randall) 6-2, 6-1

BOYS DOUBLES

Wade Bryant and Taylor Vigil (Amarillo High) over Dyess/Mason (Randall) 6-3, 6-3

GIRLS DOUBLES

Allex Gonzales and Morgan Rose (Amarillo High) over Hester/Hollobaugh (Randall) 6-3, 7-6(5)

MIXED DOUBLES

Kelton Brown and Karli Lakey (Amarillo High) over Gilbert/Thomas (Randall) 7-6(4) ,4-6, 7-6(6)

