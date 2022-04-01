TxDOT crews working on RM 2381 between Bushland and RM 1061 starting Monday
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A contractor will close an intersection north of Bushland starting Monday for up to 28 days.
They will be reconstructing the Y-shaped intersection of Ranch to Market 1061 at Tascosa Road. It will become a T-shaped intersection.
According to a news release, businesses, schools and homes on the ranch road will still have access, but truck traffic is discouraged.
