TxDOT crews working on RM 2381 between Bushland and RM 1061 starting Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A contractor will close an intersection north of Bushland starting Monday for up to 28 days.

They will be reconstructing the Y-shaped intersection of Ranch to Market 1061 at Tascosa Road. It will become a T-shaped intersection.

According to a news release, businesses, schools and homes on the ranch road will still have access, but truck traffic is discouraged.

CLARIFICATION/CORRECTION: RM 2381 will only be closed in the vicinity of the intersection where our contractor will be working.

https://t.co/XXUzHfJwTR — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 31, 2022

