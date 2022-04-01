Who's Hiring?
That’s A Good Question: What does it take to be a competitive cheerleader?

By Stacy Sakai
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight we answer, ‘What does it take to be a competitive cheerleader?’

We spoke with coaches and cheerleaders at Cheer Texas.

“In successful cheerleaders we look for athletes who are coachable and willing to do whatever it is for the success of the team,” said Coach Stegall.

Coach Stegall has been with Cheer Texas for 10 years and says it doesn’t matter what age kids start, but some start very young.

Brighton Payne who has been a competitive cheerleader started at the age of five.

At any age Coach Ryan Bartley says parents need to pack their patience and kids need to have desire, the drive and a strong work ethic.

“Have a good tough mentality, because it’s not easy. You just have to have a really good work ethic and just keep trying,” Coach Ryan Bartley.

“My advice to parents would be to trust their kids. Let it be a fun learning opportunity from the beginning. Gymnastics can be very demanding on the body. Go in with an open mindset then try it out and give them lots of time to see where they go,” said Coach Bartley.

Those who fall in love with the sport, will find themselves possibly using all their hardwork and talent to go to college and compete at the collegiate level.

“It’s really interesting to go through this tryout process because I’ve never had to go through virtual tryouts. That I get to go to the next stage of the tryouts, I’m super excited,” said Preston Williams, cheerleader.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

