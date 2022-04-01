Potter County Sheriff endorses letter to county residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office said county residents will begin to receive letters from the Sheriff’s Association of Texas starting today.

PCSO is endorsing the letters, which will solicit memberships to provide free training for sheriffs across the state.

This is an Association that I have been a part of since the day I was first elected. I stand behind this organization,” wrote Sheriff Brian Thomas. “The letter you will receive is signed by me. If you chose to donate that is awesome and greatly appreciated.”

Sheriff Thomas said the letter is legitimate and the Sheriff’s Association of Texas will not solicit donations by telephone.

