Polk Street Streetscape Project impacting parking in area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Polk Street Streetscape Project will be impacting the parking on Polk Street, starting Monday.

Motorists travelling northbound and southbound along Polk Street between S.E. 10th Ave. to S.E. 2nd Ave. will have intermittent parking closures due to a survey needed for the project.

Parking in this area will be impacted for approximately one month, weather pending, as the survey is completed.

The city and its contractor would like to thank residents, businesses and motorists for their patience and understanding.

