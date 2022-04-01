New Mexico recreational cannabis shops allowed to open on April 1

TUCUMCARI, New Mexico (KFDA) - Recreational cannabis sales begin in New Mexico on April 1, but some dispensaries in Tucumcari may not be ready to open.

The City of Tucumcari is hopeful to become a new destination spot with the new shops opening up.

“We are anxious to see a lot of people from Texas come see us, we go shopping in Amarillo, so we hope Amarillo will come shop with us and also people traveling on 66 it will be a great new venture for them,” Ruth Ann Litchfield, mayor of Tucumcari.

Although the city is ready to welcome travelers many of the Tucumcari dispensaries are not.

Puff on 66 will not be able to open up on April 1, due to not being able to get their license on time from the state.

“They faced a lot of shortages within the state of New Mexico being able to process the number of applications, so that’s been making it challenging for a lot of us,” said Rachel Hicklin, partner owner, Puff on 66.

The store is hoping to open within the next to weeks with a license in hand.

“Once we get that, sourcing product is going to be our next challenge and being able to have enough to serve our community as well as people coming from out of state,” said Jaclyn Dominguez, partner owner, Puff on 66.

Of the several Tucumcari dispensaries preparing to open, Buds n’ More Dispensary may be the only store ready to open its doors on the first of the month.

The store is stocked with different products such as, edibles, cartridges and even cannabis drinks.

“We were one of the lucky dispensaries in that we were able to get product, we have been warned there is a shortage and that shortage I’m not too sure how long it will be for, but we have been warned,” said Angelica Gray, owner, Buds n’ More.

The state of New Mexico also requires dispensaries to withhold 25 percent of its product to sell to those who need the product for medical reasons, which is also adding to the shortage.

The city says the revenue from these shops will help the bottom line for the city of Tucumcari and possibly help increase tourism.

All the dispensaries are looking forward to not only welcoming locals, but those from all over.

Buds n’ More will open on April 1, at 9:00 a.m. and will celebrate with a ribbon cutting around 10:00 a.m. at 3203 S 1st St.

