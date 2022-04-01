Who's Hiring?
‘I am so proud of him’: Woodlands 4th grader to Compete in National Spelling Bee

By Hannah Franklin
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Arnie Parat, Woodlands Elementary School fourth grader, is advancing to the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. this June.

Parat recently won the Amarillo College Regional Spelling Bee competing against students from 14 districts.

Prior to the Regional Spelling Bee, Parat swept the competition at the Randall County Spelling Bee.

Parat, being nine years old, and the first person in his family to compete in the Spelling Bee, felt many emotions as he was up against students as old as the eighth grade.

“I was really nervous especially when the pronouncer said that they would ask words that weren’t from Words of the Champion, I got really nervous,” said Parat.

Parat said that he practices studying for the Spelling Bee using the Words of Champion study guide.

“My mom would quiz me on the words, and I would write down the words I got wrong and revise them,” said Parat.

Kristi Green, Woodlands Elementary Language Arts & Social Studies Teacher, has enjoyed watching Parat excel in the classroom.

“He is an amazing student, he is a great thinker, and works so hard. He’s one of the brightest students I’ve ever taught,” said Green.

Arnie Parat and Kristi Green pose together in the classroom.
Arnie Parat and Kristi Green pose together in the classroom.(kfda)

Green said that Parat has a high reading level for his age and enjoys spending time reading.

“We do book clubs in my class and he’s actually several grade levels above fourth grade, and he gets to be in a higher-level book club,” said Green. “If you read you have better vocabulary, and you see words in books that you probably wouldn’t see as fourth grader, especially since he reads such higher-level books, he sees words that are not just fourth grade words but are actually adult words.”

When Parat is not studying for the Spelling Bee he enjoys a variety of different hobbies and activities.

“I like to read, watch TV, play outside, and I like to play tennis and basketball,” said Parat.

Parat shared that he tries to visually imagine each letter of the word when spelling.

“Whenever I find a new word I look at it and try to engrain it in my memory, it helps me when I look at it to picture it in my head,” said Parat.

Parat wants to encourage other students who are competing to try their best and be positive.

“I would say to work hard. They have a good chance to win if they work hard and put in a lot of effort and focus,” said Parat.

Woodlands Elementary School is proud to watch Arnie advance and cheer him on.

“I just think that our whole school is proud of Arnie and what he’s accomplished,” said Green. “I am so proud of him, he has worked so hard, he really deserves this, and I think he will represent Amarillo well.”

Parat is humble for the opportunity to represent his school and the City of Amarillo, he said that he is thankful for the support from family and friends.

“I’d like to thank my teachers, friends, and family for rooting me on in the Bee,” said Parat.

If Parat wins the National Spelling Bee, he will be the first from Amarillo and the youngest champion to win.

For information on the National Spelling Bee click here.

