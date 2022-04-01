Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

High Plains Food Bank will receive $2.28 million for facility expansion and infrastructure improvements

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank will receive $2.28 million from the total $95 million ARPA-funded Food Bank Capacity Building Program Grant.

The money will be for a new building renovations and expansion, an on-site food assistance center that will be added to the current building, a new generator and new trucks.

“ARPA funding will allow us to increase our capacity to provide food to more individuals and families facing food insecurity across the Texas Panhandle,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of HPFB. “This incredible investment in our infrastructure means we will be better positioned to serve more food-insecure neighbors during times of increased need due to natural disasters, pandemics, economic crisis, and more while continuing to direct 96% of donor gifts directly to food and feeding programs.”

Phase 1 will convert the vacant building, which was purchased in 2015, to a new office and community space that will accommodate the team and allow for future growth.

Phase 2 will renovate the current main building to add office space for warehouse operations, install a generator to protect frozen and perishable food in the event of a power outage, upgrade our fleet, which expands our capacity to deliver food to 27 rural counties, and add an onsite community food assistance center.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, sentenced for one count of transportation of child pornography.
Former Perryton officer sentenced for child pornography offenses
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wheeler County grass fire now 3,900 acres, 70% contained
The Canadian River Bottom Fire raging across almost 40 thousand acres has left Hemphill county...
‘It’s what we live for out here’: Ranchers facing damages after ‘Canadian River Bottom Fire’
KFDA News at Six
Eastridge Mission Center rebuilds greenhouse to support community
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing