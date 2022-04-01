High Plains Food Bank will receive $2.28 million for facility expansion and infrastructure improvements

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank will receive $2.28 million from the total $95 million ARPA-funded Food Bank Capacity Building Program Grant.

The money will be for a new building renovations and expansion, an on-site food assistance center that will be added to the current building, a new generator and new trucks.

“ARPA funding will allow us to increase our capacity to provide food to more individuals and families facing food insecurity across the Texas Panhandle,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of HPFB. “This incredible investment in our infrastructure means we will be better positioned to serve more food-insecure neighbors during times of increased need due to natural disasters, pandemics, economic crisis, and more while continuing to direct 96% of donor gifts directly to food and feeding programs.”

Phase 1 will convert the vacant building, which was purchased in 2015, to a new office and community space that will accommodate the team and allow for future growth.

Phase 2 will renovate the current main building to add office space for warehouse operations, install a generator to protect frozen and perishable food in the event of a power outage, upgrade our fleet, which expands our capacity to deliver food to 27 rural counties, and add an onsite community food assistance center.

