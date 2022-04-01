Who's Hiring?
Former Perryton officer sentenced for child pornography offenses

Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, sentenced for one count of transportation of child pornography.
Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, sentenced for one count of transportation of child pornography.(Randall County)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - A former Perryton police officer will spend 17 years in federal prison for child pornography offenses.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced the sentencing of 36-year-old Aaron Bennett Daugherty.

He entered a guilty plea in July to transportation of child pornography. The judge who sentenced him also ordered a lifetime of supervised release following completion of his sentence.

According to the plea papers, he was arrested after an undercover FBI investigation into people using Kik, a social media app, to share explicit images of children.

In June of 2020, a Kik user with an obscene screen name, later identified as Daugherty, shared a video file depicting an adult man engaged in sexual acts with a blindfolded prepubescent child.

“I’m here to look at CP, everybody,” the user posted two weeks later. “Go on with the CP content!”

Law enforcement contacted him at the Perryton Police Department, and he admitted that he used Kik to view and share child pornography. He added that child porn did not “bother” him.

The FBI’s Dallas Field Office - Amarillo Resident Agency, Texas Rangers and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation with the full cooperation of the Perryton Police Department.

