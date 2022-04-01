Eastridge Mission Center rebuilds greenhouse to support community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Final repairs are being completed on the greenhouse at the Eastridge Mission Center.

It was not usable for a year due to high winds blowing down the structure.

That led to some in the neighborhood without transportation to have limited access to food.

Non-profit organization, Square Mile Community Development, pitched in by providing them a new roof.

“You know it’s always a blessing to be able to take what we know from our urban farm on sixth street and to be able to use these tools to help others we know in the community,” said Donna Dorman-Madison, program director for Square Mile Community Development.

The greenhouse will allow Eastridge to plant seeds earlier in a protected setting to have a longer growing season.

Okra, beans, tomatoes will be grown here, and even food those living in Eastridge would have in their home countries.

“It’s important the people who are in our community and that we celebrate their culture. That’s what makes Eastridge so special,” said Bonnie Burnett, gardening coordinator for Eastridge Mission Center. “We really geared towards things like arm length beans, bok choy, mustard greens.”

A central purpose for rebuilding the greenhouse is to support elders in its Kingdom Seniors program.

Currently serving 50, they will soon be able to serve 75 to 100.

Saturday afternoon the Eastridge Mission Center will have its first day of spring planting from 1 to 4.

Anyone can come out to help prepare the land and make final touches to the greenhouse.

Click here to donate and they will have a children’s fundraising concert Friday evening, April 8.

