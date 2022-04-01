DPS Trooper reports finding 3 pounds of cocaine during Oldham County traffic stop

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a trooper found three pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Oldham County Wednesday.

Around 2:00 p.m., DPS officials say a trooper stopped a car on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

The trooper reports finding two vacuum-sealed bundles of cocaine hidden inside the spare tire.

The driver from Florida was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Oldham County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from California to Florida.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.