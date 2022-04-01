Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.

Police say they were made aware of a YouTube channel belonging to an Amarillo man where he was documenting illegal street racing.

Investigators watched over 20 videos where he documents street racing in multiple areas around Amarillo, many times going more than 100 miles per hour.

On March 31, the Amarillo Police Neighborhood Patrol Unit served a warrant for deadly conduct to Kevin Van Voris. Investigators also conducted a search of his home to collect evidence.

Illegal street racing is a Class B Misdemeanor for the first offense unless the driver was intoxicated or someone is injured or killed.

Police say they will seek out and prosecute those who choose to race in Amarillo and will seize cares involved in racing.

