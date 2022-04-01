Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.

Police say they were made aware of a YouTube channel belonging to an Amarillo man where he was documenting illegal street racing.

Investigators watched over 20 videos where he documents street racing in multiple areas around Amarillo, many times going more than 100 miles per hour.

On March 31, the Amarillo Police Neighborhood Patrol Unit served a warrant for deadly conduct to Kevin Van Voris. Investigators also conducted a search of his home to collect evidence.

Illegal street racing is a Class B Misdemeanor for the first offense unless the driver was intoxicated or someone is injured or killed.

Police say they will seek out and prosecute those who choose to race in Amarillo and will seize cares involved in racing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, sentenced for one count of transportation of child pornography.
Former Perryton officer sentenced for child pornography offenses
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wheeler County grass fire now 3,900 acres, 70% contained
The Canadian River Bottom Fire raging across almost 40 thousand acres has left Hemphill county...
‘It’s what we live for out here’: Ranchers facing damages after ‘Canadian River Bottom Fire’
KFDA News at Six
Eastridge Mission Center rebuilds greenhouse to support community
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt