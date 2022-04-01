Who's Hiring?
2-time District 3-5A champion Wyatt Provence leads Randall to team title

By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school boys District 3-5A golf Tournament champion and team title came down to a few shots. Randall Raiders junior Wyatt Provence finished at 4 over par, winning back-to-back titles and leading the Raiders to a team victory.

Randall and Tascosa’s team is advancing to Regionals. The Raiders won first with a two shot lead over the Rebels. The individual title won by Provence was earned by a one shot victory. Provence shot 4 over par finishing with a 74 for both rounds. Tascosa’s Evans finished at 5 over par totaling 149 in two days.

”Well it’s a dream come true for me. I’ve been looking forward to this for all my life,” said Provence. “My chipping was pretty well both days and my ball striking and my driver.”

The 5A Region 1 boys tournament is scheduled for April 18-19, 2022 at Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock.

