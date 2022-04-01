2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company in Dimmitt of almost a half million dollars.

Philip Thomas and Hadley Jones admitted to using fake invoices to take about $474 thousand from Westway Feed Products. Thomas managed the Dimmitt plant for Westway and Jones did contract construction work.

Court documents show punishment could be up to 20 years in prison plus fines and restitution.

