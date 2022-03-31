West Texas A&M music therapy students increase community outreach in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Live music and prerecorded work is being shared by West Texas A&M music therapy students to the audience.

The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gave them this platform to expose others to what the students can do.

“You reach out to those who need it who didn’t know they needed it especially within the Hispanic community who sometimes doesn’t know what’s available for them to see how they can benefit from it,” said Jennifer Anguiano, executive director of the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

This is the first large group presentation students have done in the West Texas A&M music therapy department.

The outreach goal is to create job opportunities in Amarillo for them to stay locally and not leave to find job opportunities elsewhere.

“The course that they are currently in is preparing them to move into an internship or job,” said Dr. Edward Kahler, West Texas A&M music therapy director. “We do it through mock interviews, we do resume building, so this really fits into what they’re learning within that class to market themselves to become professionals.”

Benefiting those with mental health needs, physical disabilities, and learning disorders, the students complete their practicums at Amarillo ISD, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, assisted living facilities, and private practices.

“Music therapy is needed in my opinion because of the fact that it so accessible to everyone,” said Charlie Romo, senior music therapy student. “We listen to music everyday, we can play instruments, and the nice thing about music therapy is that we can provide a welcoming non-threatening environment that we can perform the music in.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.