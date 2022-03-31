Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

West Texas A&M music therapy students increase community outreach in Amarillo

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Live music and prerecorded work is being shared by West Texas A&M music therapy students to the audience.

The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gave them this platform to expose others to what the students can do.

“You reach out to those who need it who didn’t know they needed it especially within the Hispanic community who sometimes doesn’t know what’s available for them to see how they can benefit from it,” said Jennifer Anguiano, executive director of the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

This is the first large group presentation students have done in the West Texas A&M music therapy department.

The outreach goal is to create job opportunities in Amarillo for them to stay locally and not leave to find job opportunities elsewhere.

“The course that they are currently in is preparing them to move into an internship or job,” said Dr. Edward Kahler, West Texas A&M music therapy director. “We do it through mock interviews, we do resume building, so this really fits into what they’re learning within that class to market themselves to become professionals.”

Benefiting those with mental health needs, physical disabilities, and learning disorders, the students complete their practicums at Amarillo ISD, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, assisted living facilities, and private practices.

“Music therapy is needed in my opinion because of the fact that it so accessible to everyone,” said Charlie Romo, senior music therapy student. “We listen to music everyday, we can play instruments, and the nice thing about music therapy is that we can provide a welcoming non-threatening environment that we can perform the music in.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, sentenced for one count of transportation of child pornography.
Former Perryton officer sentenced for child pornography offenses
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wheeler County grass fire now 3,900 acres, 70% contained
The Canadian River Bottom Fire raging across almost 40 thousand acres has left Hemphill county...
‘It’s what we live for out here’: Ranchers facing damages after ‘Canadian River Bottom Fire’
KFDA News at Six
Eastridge Mission Center rebuilds greenhouse to support community
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing