‘Texas 10 Most Wanted’ fugitive from Tulia captured in Oregon

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man from Tulia who was on the Texas 10 Most wanted list has been arrested in Oregon.

DPS officials say the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested 49-year-old James Mark Bishop in a rural area in Oregon.

Bishop had been wanted since July 2021, when the Tulia Police Department issued two warrants for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma also issued a warrant to revoke his probation for five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography.

He was a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office in 2005 when he was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child. In 2007, he was convicted on five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography.

In 2011, he was released from prison and placed on probation. He then moved to Tulia, Texas.

In 2020, he was arrested in Tulia for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact for incidents involving a 12-year-old girl.

