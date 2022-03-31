Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Registration available for aging seminar hosted by Amarillo College

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline for an upcoming aging seminar hosted by Amarillo College will be April 4.

The M.A.S.H or Mastering Aging by Staying Home seminar will be held April 7, and the deadline to register is Monday.

The goal is to spotlight tips on how to stay safe while having fun and how to combat aging around the community.

The seminar is free, if you do need a CEU it will be $15.

To register, click here.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, sentenced for one count of transportation of child pornography.
Former Perryton officer sentenced for child pornography offenses
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wheeler County grass fire now 3,900 acres, 70% contained
The Canadian River Bottom Fire raging across almost 40 thousand acres has left Hemphill county...
‘It’s what we live for out here’: Ranchers facing damages after ‘Canadian River Bottom Fire’
KFDA News at Six
Eastridge Mission Center rebuilds greenhouse to support community
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing