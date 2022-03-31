Registration available for aging seminar hosted by Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline for an upcoming aging seminar hosted by Amarillo College will be April 4.

The M.A.S.H or Mastering Aging by Staying Home seminar will be held April 7, and the deadline to register is Monday.

The goal is to spotlight tips on how to stay safe while having fun and how to combat aging around the community.

The seminar is free, if you do need a CEU it will be $15.

