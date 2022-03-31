Who's Hiring?
Potter County officials search for man wanted on aggravated assault

Trenton Blaine McCrummen-Myers
Trenton Blaine McCrummen-Myers(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Trenton McCrummen-Myers

Officials said he is five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Trenton McCrummen-Myers Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week"...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, March 31, 2022

