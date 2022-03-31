Potter County officials search for man wanted on aggravated assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Trenton McCrummen-Myers

Officials said he is five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

