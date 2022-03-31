Potter County officials search for man wanted on aggravated assault
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The man was identified as 36-year-old Trenton McCrummen-Myers
Officials said he is five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
