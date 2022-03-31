Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Pittsburgh woman celebrates 111th birthday, about to have great-great-grandchild

A special birthday party was held for a Pittsburgh woman celebrating her 111th birthday. (Source: WTAE)
By Kelly Sasso
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) - A special birthday party was held in Pittsburgh for a woman who has surpassed the average life expectancy for an American woman by 33 years.

On Tuesday, Janet Wharton celebrated her 111th birthday, and her family helped with the celebration.

“This is awesome. I am honored to be here and speak on her behalf, and it’s just amazing she’s 111-years-old, the oldest in our family,” said Wharton’s granddaughter Cynthia Wilson.

Wharton is simply known as “Nanny” among her family members. She was born on March 29, 1911, in South Carolina and raised in Pittsburgh.

Wharton has also lived in New York, where she married Jimmy Vaughn and became a beautician. She also said she went to school for nursing and cared for others in that capacity a few days a week.

But her most significant legacy is her family, as not many people get to see this many future generations.

Wharton has one child, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

And her family said she’s about to have a great-great-grandchild – a baby boy who is expected to arrive in June.

Wharton has short-term memory recall issues, but she could go on and on about the older memories from her life, like her favorite vacation.

“That’s the most beautiful place you’ll ever go. If you ever get the chance to go to Hawaii,” Wharton said.

Her family said they feel blessed to celebrate another year with their “Nanny.”

“It’s surreal and overwhelming. I can’t believe it because she doesn’t look 111,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2022 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old D’Dric Leevon Thomas, wanted for murder charges (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police arrests suspect involved in deadly shooting near Bell Street and 15th Avenue
Amarillo Fire Marshals arrested 2 people impersonating public servants
Amarillo Fire Marshals arrested 2 people for impersonating a public servant
Loop Crash 335
1 person injured after crash near 34th and east Loop 335
49-year-old James Mark Bishop, arrested in Oregon (Source: DPS)
‘Texas 10 Most Wanted’ fugitive from Tulia captured in Oregon
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense: Alleged leader incapable of pulling off kidnapping Michigan Gov. Whitmer
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US sanctions North Korea firms over recent missile tests
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. The U.S....
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
Potter County Sheriff endorses letter to county residents