K9s trained to spot invasive mussels to inspect boats at Lake Meredith

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - A group of dogs, trained in detecting invasive mussels, are on their way back to Lake Meredith this weekend.

The Zebra Mussel Conservation Dogs are trained to find Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS), and the National Park Service says some species, such as zebra mussels, are a threat to the natural and recreational resources of Lake Meredith.

Since 2018, the NPS and Canadian River Municipal Water Authority have partnered with the K9 team several weekends a year to help prevent contaminated boats from entering Lake Meredith.

They also educate visitors on how to prevent the transportation of invasive mussels.

K9 inspection teams will be inspecting watercraft at Lake Meredith from April 1 to April 3 this year.

On April 2 and April 3, the Working Dogs for Conservation team will join the K9 inspection teams from Alberta, Canada.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.