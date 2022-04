AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After the last bit of rain (few snowflakes) making energy moves by early Thursday temperatures warm up. Clearing skies early Thursday will leave plenty of sunshine. Not particularly windy on Thursday, southwest 5-15 mph. A small disturbance on Friday could bring a few widely scattered showers during the day. Highs will climb into the mid 80s by the end of the weekend.

