Faith Mcguire’s first pitch lifts Canyon past Borger 17-2

By Tamlyn Cochran and Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles looked to remain undefeated in District 4-4A softball. They hosted the Borger Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday, but it was the start of the game that gave the Lady Eagles a little faith.

Canyon eighth grader Faith McGuire threw the ceremonial first pitch in honor of her remission from cancer. She was diagnosed on December 15, 2021 with stage two Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

McGuire plays basketball and club softball, so hanging out in the varsity dugout was a dream come true.

”It just made me appreciate the small things like how I used to not like how I used to not like going to softball practice because it meant I have to go exercise and I have to go do this, but now I’ve missed playing softball so much. I thought I might not ever play again and now I just appreciate it a whole lot more,” said Faith.

Canyon went on to defeat Borger 17-2.

Faith Mcguire
Faith Mcguire(KFDA)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

