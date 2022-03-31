Who's Hiring?
Eastern New Mexico water utility authority announced $228 million in funding

The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority said the money includes special federal...
The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority said the money includes special federal infrastructure spending on top of more typical allotments.
By Kevin Welch and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The organization building a water system from Ute Reservoir through several communities and Cannon Air Force Base announced today $228 million in federal, state and local funding.

The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority said the money includes special federal infrastructure spending on top of more typical allotments.

The project includes bringing renewable water from the lake to places like Clovis and Portales to take pressure off their reliance on groundwater from the failing Ogallala Aquifer

“We’re excited to have received this funding. This will allow us to advance the pipeline project much sooner than anticipated,” said ENMWUA Vice Chairman and Mayor of Portales Ron Jackson.

The purpose of the project is to provide potable water to four city member agencies and Cannon Air Force Base for municipal, commercial, and industrial use from a renewable surface water supply at Ute Reservoir.

