Doppler Dave Tracks Nice Spring Weather

Temperatures will be pleasant as we head toward the weekend with highs at 70 degrees or above through the weekend. There will be a few isolated showers tomorrow afternoon, but chances of rain at any single location are only about 20%. Winds will generally be in the 10-15mph range over the next few says. No major storm systems or cold fronts are expected for the next several days.

