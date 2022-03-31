Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Nice Spring Weather

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT
Temperatures will be pleasant as we head toward the weekend with highs at 70 degrees or above through the weekend. There will be a few isolated showers tomorrow afternoon, but chances of rain at any single location are only about 20%. Winds will generally be in the 10-15mph range over the next few says. No major storm systems or cold fronts are expected for the next several days.

