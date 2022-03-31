Who's Hiring?
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying. (WPXI/ALLEGHENY COUNTY POLICE/PITCAIRN POLICE/CNN)
By WPXI staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - Chilling dashcam video shows the moments leading up to an Uber driver’s slaying.

Allegheny County police said the suspect got into the car Feb. 11 with the intent to rob the driver.

Prosecutors played what could be their most compelling evidence against Calvin Crew, 20 minutes of dashcam footage from Christi Spicuzza’s Uber, showing the last moments her family will see her alive.

Police said Crew is seen getting into the backseat of Spicuzza’s Uber.

In the video, the suspect’s hood is up, and he’s wearing an all-black face mask that covers all but his glowing eyes. He sits still, only muttering a word or two.

Ten minutes into the ride, Spicuzza cheerfully asks a question. He mumbles, and Spicuzza says, “That’s good.”

Eighteen minutes into the ride, police said Crew is seen inching to the middle of the back seat, pulling out a gun, grabbing Spicuzza’s ponytail and pressing the pistol to the back of her head.

Detectives on the case said the video was heart-wrenching to watch but acknowledged it could be key to getting justice for her and her family. She was a mother of four.

“She tried to reason with him and tried to plead to his humanity,” said detective Laurie McKeel with Allegheny County Homicide.

It was hard “knowing what’s coming, watching what Crew is doing without Christina even know what’s coming,” said detective Greg Renko of Allegheny County Homicide.

She is heard on the video pleading for her life: “I have four kids. What are you doing?”

When the dash camera is ripped off the windshield, the ride doesn’t end.

Police said Spicuzza was forced to drive for another hour while Crew accessed her financial apps like Venmo, PayPal, Dollar Bank and Square.

Police said Spicuzza was taken to a wooded part on Monroeville and was shot once in the back of the head.

Crew has been charged with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. WPXI via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

