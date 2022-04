AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A fire destroyed a home near SE 25th Ave, this evening.

According to officials, this was a defensive fire from the start as the flames destroyed the barn.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is mostly extinguished.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.

SE 25th Structure fire (KFDA)

