Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clayton experiences second earthquake in 2 weeks, 3.4 magnitude

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New Mexico (KFDA) - Residents in Union County in northeast New Mexico woke up to the ground shaking for the second time in fourteen days after a 3.4 earthquake struck around 6 a.m. local time the morning of March 31.

The USGS reports the epicenter of the quake was about 6 miles south of Clayton, and about 3 miles into the earth’s surface. As of right now, there haven’t been reports of damage, however residents as far away as Des Moines, NM reported feeling shaking.

If you felt any shaking or other impacts from the earthquake, you can help out the USGS when it comes to building a report of this event by sharing your findings here.

When it comes to earthquakes, Clayton is no stranger, as a 3.8 magnitude quake struck during the afternoon of March 17, just a few miles to the southwest of this most recent quake. No damage was reported with that earthquake either.

The three strongest earthquakes in recorded history in the Texas Panhandle.
The three strongest earthquakes in recorded history in the Texas Panhandle.(KFDA)

Historically, 3.0 magnitude earthquakes are common around the Texas Panhandle and surrounding regions, with nearly 50 occurring since the early 1900s.

Only three recorded earthquakes have exceeded 5.0 magnitude in the Texas panhandle region, according to the USGS, with all three taking place before 1950.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a man for deadly conduct charges related to illegal street racing.
Amarillo police arrest man for deadly conduct related to illegal street racing
Attorneys filed plea deals Thursday concerning two men who defrauded a livestock feed company...
2 face federal charges for defrauding livestock feed in Dimmitt
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Aaron Bennett Daugherty, 36, sentenced for one count of transportation of child pornography.
Former Perryton officer sentenced for child pornography offenses
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Fire crews extinguish 5 acre grass fire north of Amarillo
Fire crews extinguish 5 acre grass fire north of Amarillo
Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a...
Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four
Fire crews extinguish 5 acre grass fire north of Amarillo
Fire crews extinguish 5 acre grass fire north of Amarillo
Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 4/2
Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 4/2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps