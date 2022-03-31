City of Amarillo hires outside company for park maintenance after experiencing employee shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation has the green light to move forward with a new company to manage and handle all up-keep of park landscape maintenance.

The City approved the landscape maintenance agreement last week with Incircle Management Incorporated.

Incircle will be responsible for landscape maintenance for regional, community, and school parks in Amarillo.

Michael Kashuba, Director of Parks and Recreation said that Incircle will provide much-needed services to park areas.

“They’ll be doing everything. They will be mowing our parks, aerifying, fertilizing, and trimming perennials. They will just be doing the general up-keep of all those turf and landscape areas,” said Kashuba.

The City said Parks and Recreation has struggled to find employees for landscape maintenance, but now with the help of an outside company the City will continue improving community appearance.

“One of the challenges has been staffing, when COVID happened our positions were frozen, and we ended up with less than 50 percent of our required positions filled,” said Kashuba.”We haven’t been able to fill that shortage of employees and that’s when we really started looking at contract more serious in terms of an option to help maintain those park spaces.”

When choosing companies to carry out landscape needs the city said that Incircle met the requirements.

“There is local preference for local vendors of 5 percent. None of the local vendors met that 5 percent threshold. Incircle does a lot of other mowing for the US Core of Engineers, and other cities and counties as well. They have done this work for other municipalities, and we are excited to have them do it for us,” said Kashuba.

The total cost of the project is $2,207,074.60.

Regional Parks $1,219,053

School Parks $720,908.10

Community Parks $170, 250.30

Underdeveloped Parks $96, 863.20

The underdeveloped parks will be maintained by Reeder Landscape.

“The contract is right around $2.2 million and that is a mixture of our salary savings from positions we’ve been unable to fill and a little bit of additional funding that we have from the council,” said Kashuba.

The contract will include maintenance of all shrubs, turf, groundcover, annuals, perennials, and mulch.

The contract will also enforce turf aerification, weed/insect control, ground cover control/edging, shrub pruning/trimming, mulch application, fertilizer application, pre-emergent application, and removal of dead and broken limbs.

COA Parks and Recreation said they are committed to building the Amarillo community through parks and programs by encouraging health and wellness.

“We just want our parks to be a space that people live, work, and play in. It really is an extension of our community,” said Kashuba. “We want our outdoor spaces to reflect our community, we want them to be welcoming, we want them to be a place where people can gather. All of that is what we are working on, we are trying to make those parks better.”

The city is anticipating park maintenance to begin in April.

