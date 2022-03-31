City of Amarillo financial report available online

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The financial stats for the City of Amarillo this last year are now available online.

The “PAFR”, or Popular Annual Financial Report is a quick and comprehensive snapshot of the city’s fiscal statistics for the year of 2021.

The report offers information on all of the city’s expenses, like police, the airport, and even street maintenance.

This report has received the government finance officers association award for outstanding achievements for the past 11 years.

The COA PAFR is available, here.

