Center for Advancement to offer free GED classes for women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry’s Center for Advancement is offering GED classes.

The classes are open to all women who need to obtain their high school equivalency.

Sharing Hope Ministry partners with Amarillo College to offer the classes, which will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The eight-week classes, workbooks and instruction are free. Enrollment and classes will take place at the Center for Advancement located at 2308 SW 7th Avenue.

Enrollment takes two days. The first day will be registration from 9:00 a.m. to noon on April 4 and assessments take place on April 5.

Women will need to schedule an appointment for enrollment by calling 806-358-7803.

Classes begin Wednesday, April 6.

