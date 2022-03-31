Amarillo Fire Marshals arrested 2 people for impersonating a public servant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire Marshals have arrested two people for impersonating a public servant near I-40 and Ross Street this afternoon.

According to officials, the suspects were identifying themselves as Amarillo Fire Department personnel and asking for money.

A concerned citizen called in to report two men wearing the uniform t-shirts collecting money at the intersection.

Impersonating a Public Servant is a 3rd degree felony in the State of Texas.

This afternoon, the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was notified about two “firemen” collecting money at the intersection... Posted by Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office on Thursday, March 31, 2022

