Amarillo Fire Marshals arrested 2 people for impersonating a public servant
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire Marshals have arrested two people for impersonating a public servant near I-40 and Ross Street this afternoon.
According to officials, the suspects were identifying themselves as Amarillo Fire Department personnel and asking for money.
A concerned citizen called in to report two men wearing the uniform t-shirts collecting money at the intersection.
Impersonating a Public Servant is a 3rd degree felony in the State of Texas.
